CAF Champions League: Medeama owner Moses Armah considers Cape Coast as alternative venue

Medeama SC are considering Cape Coast Stadium as an alternative venue for their CAF Champions League matches if the completion of their home stadium in Tarkwa faces any delays.

Moses Armah 'Parker', the President of Medeama SC, revealed that while they hope their TNA Park in Tarkwa will be ready in time, they are exploring the possibility of playing their continental games in Cape Coast.

This decision stems from the requirement set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that the stadium must meet specific criteria for hosting such matches.

With Medeama SC aiming to make a significant impact in the CAF Champions League, the club is determined to secure a suitable venue that meets CAF's standards.

"We will represent Ghana in Africa. We are determined to break the jinx, and that is our plan. We have yet to decide where we will play our games. We have approached Gold Fields Ghana Limited to assist in completing the stadium," he disclosed on Asempa FM.

He further explained, "The entire community is eager to support the completion of the stadium, but if we are unable to finish it in time, our next choice will be the Cape Coast Stadium. However, the people of Tarkwa want us to play our games there. Gold Fields has already invested a significant amount of money in the club and they are committed to helping us complete the stadium on schedule."

Medeama SC sealed their championship victory with a convincing 3-0 triumph over Tamale City on Sunday.