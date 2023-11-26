CAF Champions League: Medeama pay for going toe-to-toe against Al Ahly

Medeama's capitulation in the second half cost them a heavy 3-0 defeat to defending champions Al Ahly in their CAF Champions League Group D opener.

The Ghanaian champions managed to contain the Red Devils in the first half and went into the break with a 0-0 scoreline despite Ahly being denied by the crossbar twice in the third minute.

But inexperience on the part of the players and the technical team cost them.

Ten minutes after the break, Marcel Koller brought Percy Tau and Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdi for Karim Fouad and Alio Dieng and that tactical move caused troubles.

The Red Devils profited from the change and shot into a two-zero lead.

Mahmoud 'Kahraba' Abdel-Moneim gave Ahlythe lead in the 66th minute with a header from inside the box, capitalizing on Emam Ashour's impressive set-up.

Hussien El-Shahat extended Ahly's advantage in the 75th minute with a brilliant finish from close range.

Koller made two more substitutions; bringing on Salah Mohsen and Taher Mohamed Taher for Kahraba and El-Shahat.

Kahraba initially struck the ball, but Medeama goalie Felix Kyei made a remarkable save, only for El-Shahat to follow up and double the hosts' lead.

Mohsen sealed the victory for Ahly just before full-time, heading in a precise assist from talented midfielder Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdi from the right wing.

Medeama's reliance on counterattacks didn't yield dividends as the Mauve and Yellows lacked the experience players for this task.

Last year, Ahly won a record-extending 11th CAF Champions League title.

Medeama will face Algerian side Chabab Belouizdad, who defeated Young Africans of Tanzania in their opener, next month.