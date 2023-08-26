GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CAF Champions League: Medeama SC arrive in Nigeria ahead of Remo Stars clash

Published on: 26 August 2023
Medeama SC have touched down in Abuja, Nigeria ahead of their CAF Champions League preliminary stage second leg clash. 

The Ghanaian champions travelled to Nigeria with a slim advantage, following their 1-0 victory in the first leg in Cape Coast.

The Mauve and Yellow will undergo a mandatory training at the venue to host the game later today before facing Remo Stars on Sunday.

Medeama needs at least a draw to progress to the second round of the competition, where they will face Guinea's Al Horoya.

Jonathan Sowah netted the winner in the first leg last week.

“Why not, all is not lost yet. They came and lost 1-0, we can also go there and maybe win or get a draw,” he said confidently after the game," said a confident coach Evans Adotey when asked about Medeama's chances in Nigeria.

 

