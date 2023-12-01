GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CAF Champions League: Medeama SC coach Evans Adotey focused on CD Belouizdad clash

Published on: 01 December 2023
Medeama SC coach Evans Adotey insists his team is fully focused on the CAF Champions League game against CD Belouizdad following the defeat to Al Ahly in their Group D opener. 

The Ghanaian champions capitulated in the final minutes of the game in Egypt as Al Ahly strolled to a 3-0 win with 25 minutes remaining.

Adotey is eyeing a win against the Algerians on Friday as Medeama looks to bounce back from the Al Ahly game.

“There was a hope that at least I was going to come back with a point which we did until the 65th minute; that was where the disaster started coming. The past is gone, my focus is now on Beloiuzdad. Preparation is ongoing…so I am ever ready for the opposition," he said in a pre-match presser.

The Mauve and Yellow hope to progress beyond a group that also features Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

Medeama reached the group stage after beating Remo Stars and AC Horoya of Nigeria and Ghana respectively.

 

