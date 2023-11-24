CAF Champions League: Medeama SC eye qualification from group of death

Medeama SC are hoping to reach the knockout stage of the CAF Champions League as they begin their group stage advantage on Saturday in Egypt.

The Ghanaian champions will face Al Ahly in Cairo before engaging Algerian giants Chabab Beloizdad and Tanzania Young Africans in Group.

Having eliminated Remo Stars and AC Horoya in the earlier stages, the Mauve and Yellow want to make history by reaching the quarter-finals of the continent's biggest club competition.

According to the club's spokesperson, Patrick Akoto, the Ghanaian champions have one main objective, and that is to reach the next round.

“We are a young but ambitious Ghanaian team. We want to qualify for the knockout stage, but we also realize that we are in a very difficult group, especially in the presence of Al-Ahly, the best club in Africa," he told Al Gomhor.

“Playing against Al-Ahly, Chabab Belouizdad, and Young Africans will not be easy. We are the lowest-ranked team in our group, so we have all respect and appreciation for them. In the end, we want to qualify for the next round, so we must work very hard to achieve our goal.”