CAF Champions League: Medeama SC face crucial clash against CR Belouizdad without talismanic Jonathan Sowah

Medeama SC faces a significant setback in the upcoming CAF Champions League game against CR Belouizdad as their influential player, Jonathan Sowah, will be absent due to accumulated cards.

The Ghanaian champions take on the Algerian outfit in their second group game of the competition at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday.

Sowah's pivotal role in orchestrating attacking play and his ability to sway critical moments will be sorely missed, forcing the team to reconsider their strategies.

The 24-year-old has 18 goals in 33 matches for the Yellow and Mauves since making his debut last year. He has 6 goals in 13 games in the current campaign including two in the Champions League.

This suspension comes at a crucial point in Medeama's CAF Champions League campaign, adding pressure as they prepare to take on the formidable CR Belouizdad.

Despite the challenge, the team is determined to adapt, demonstrating resilience and unity in the face of adversity.

Although Sowah won't be on the field, Medeama remains steadfast in their pursuit of victory.

The players are focused on overcoming this setback, showcasing collective spirit and determination.

The clash against Belouizdad is anticipated to be intense, with the team relying on unity and resolve to achieve success in this critical fixture and progress further in the CAF Champions League.