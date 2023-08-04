CAF Champions League: Medeama SC opponents Remo Stars to defend ValueJet Cup tourney in Nigeria

Medeama SC's opponents in the CAF Champions League, Remo Stars SC, will begin the title defence of the ValueJet Cup Remo Stars stadium in Ikenne on Friday.

During the draw held on Thursday, Remo were placed in the same group with local rivals Kwara United and will lock horns for bragging rights in the off-season tournament

The ValueJet Cup is an eight-team off-season tournament that seeks to prepare clubs ahead of the start of a season every year.

The eight teams that will take part in the tournament were grouped into two groups of A and B with defending champions Remo drawn alongside Kwara, Heartland FC and Sporting Lagos.

In group B, former Nigeria Premier League champions, Rivers United, were drawn alongside Abia Warriors, 3SC, and Beyond Limit FC, who replaced Sunshine Stars after opting out of the competition.

The winner of the tournament will take home 2 million Naira.

The competition will offer Remo a test towards their continental encounter against Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama, at the Cape Coast Stadium on August 20.

The reverse fixture will be at the Remo Stars stadium a week after the first leg.