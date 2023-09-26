CAF Champions League: Medeama SC set to depart Ghana on Thursday for second leg clash against Horoya

Ghanaian champions Medeama SC is set to Ghana on Thursday for Conakry in preparation for the second-leg game against Horoya AC in the CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League outfit are eager to secure a victory or at least a draw that would propel them into the coveted money zone of the 2023/24 competition following their impressive win over their opponents a couple of weeks ago.

In the initial leg held at the Cape Coast Stadium, Medeama SC emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over their opponents and will now be hosted at the General Lansana Conte Stadium on Saturday, September 30 for the return leg.

The playing squad and the technical team are scheduled to leave Ghana on Thursday afternoon, gearing up for the upcoming challenge. In preparation, Medeama will conduct mandatory training at the General Lansana Conte Stadium on Friday, ensuring they are well-prepared for the crucial match.

The kick-off time for the game has been set for 16:00 GMT, promising an intense showdown as Medeama SC strives to advance in the CAF Champions League.

Medeama are hoping to ride on their experience in the CAF Confederation Cup in 2015 and 2017 to get to the money zone of the Champions League to ultimately end Ghana's bad run in the competition.