CAF Champions League: Medeama SC to face Nigerian side Remo Stars in first preliminary round

Ghana champions Medeama SC have drawn against Nigerian side Remo Stars in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The Yellow and Mauves are representing Ghana in Africa's biggest club competition after winning the Ghana Premier League last season.

The draw ceremony for the 2023-24 CAF inter-club took place at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

This is the first the Tarkwa-based club will compete in the elite football competition in their history, having previously played in the CAF Confederation Cup in 2014 and 2017.

Medeama will host Remo in the first leg of the tie at the Cape Coast Stadium before travelling to Nigeria for the second leg.

Medeama's last participation in CAF inter-club competitions was in 2016, where they reached the group stages after eliminating South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in the playoff.

The first preliminary round is scheduled to take place from 18 to 20 August for the first leg matches and 25 to 27 August for the second leg encounters.

The second preliminary will come off 15 to 17 September for the first leg games, and the returning fixtures are from September 19 to October 1.

The winner of this tie will take on Guinean giants Horoya AC in the second preliminary round, and the winner from there will make it to the group stage.