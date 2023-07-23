CAF Champions League: Medeama SC to know opponents on Tuesday

Ghana champions Medeama SC will know their opponents in the 2023-24 CAF Champions League qualifications on Tuesday when the draw takes place.

The Yellow and Mauves will be representing Ghana in the competition for the first time after winning the Ghana Premier League in the past campaign.

The draw for the 2023-24 Interclub competitions Preliminary Rounds will be conducted on Tuesday at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

This draw will mark the beginning of a journey to the 2023-24 season of both the Champions League and Confederation Cup.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC are the holders of Champions League trophy while Algerian side USM Alger are the defending champions of the Confederation Cup – having won the trophy for the time in history.

Medeama's last participation in CAF inter-club competitions was in 2016, where they reached the group stages after eliminating South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in the playoff.

The first preliminary round is scheduled to take place from 18 to 20 August for the first leg matches and 25 to 27 August for the second leg encounters.

The second preliminary will come off 15 to 17 September for the first leg games, and the returning fixtures are from September 19 to October 1.