CAF Champions League: Medeama SC vs. Al Ahly - Match Preview

Medeama SC faces a crucial test in the CAF Champions League as they confront giants Al Ahly SC in the fifth round on Friday in Kumasi.

Positioned at the bottom of Group D after four matches, the Ghanaian champions urgently need a victory against Al Ahly to revive their qualifying prospects.

Nebojsa Kapor, taking charge after the defeat to Young Africans, embarks on his first continental assignment as the new head, aiming for a positive start against the reigning champions.

The return of defender Nurudeen Abdulai from a shoulder injury provides a timely boost, although the departure of talismanic player Jonathan Sowah leaves a void in the team's attack.

Al Ahly, leading the group with 9 points, look to secure their knockout stage spot.

Despite a recent dip in form with three consecutive draws after an initial victory against Medeama, the Egyptian giants bring the experience of the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, a venue etched in their history from a narrow defeat in 1987.

The Red Devils return to familiar ground after three decades, seeking to capitalize on their memories and seal advancement.

The presence of AFCON 2023 bronze medallist Percy Tau and new signing Wissam Abu Ali further strengthens Al Ahly's chances against the Yellow and Mauves in this pivotal encounter.