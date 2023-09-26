GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CAF Champions League: Medeama set to depart for crucial Horoya AC match on Thursday

Published on: 26 September 2023
Ghanaian champions Medeama are scheduled to leave Ghana on Thursday for the second leg of their CAF Champions League playoff tie against Guinean giants Horoya AC.

The team hope to arrive in Guinea on Thursday evening and have at least one training session before the crucial match on Saturday.

The playing squad and the technical team will depart from Ghana on Thursday afternoon, and Medeama will conduct their mandatory training session at the General Lansana Conte Stadium in Guinea on Friday, preparing for the game on Saturday.

In the first leg held at the Cape Coast Stadium, Medeama SC secured a 3-1 victory, and Medeama are confident of achieving a favourable result to secure qualification to the group stage for the first time.

