CAF Champions League: Medeama to battle Ebusua Dwarfs in friendly today ahead of Horoya match

Medeama will face Ebusua Dwarfs in a friendly on Thursday at the Robert Mensah stadium in preparation for their CAF Champions League final eliminator against Horoya AC this weekend.

The Ghana Premier League champions arrived in Cape Coast on Wednesday from their base in Tarkwa to trim the rough edges ahead of the crunch tie.

Coach Evans Augustine Adotey will use the friendly as a dress rehearsal for the crunch CAF Champions League tie against the Guinea giants.

Medeama dispatched Nigeria side Remo Stars FC on the lottery of a penalty shoot-out in Ikenne, Nigeria to advance to the next stage of the competition.

The two-time Ghana FA champions will battle Guinea giants Horoya at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday September 17, 2023.

This match carries immense significance for Medeama FC, as they aim to secure a historic spot in the group stage of the competition.

Medeama have drawn inspiration from their commendable journey in the CAF Champions League, particularly their victory over Remo Stars of Nigeria in the previous round. Their resilience and determination have set them on a path to challenge the status quo in Ghanaian football.

The last Ghanaian club to make it to the group stage of the CAF Champions League was Berekum Chelsea in 2012.

Now, Medeama, in their debut appearance in the competition, seek to end an 11-year wait and break the long-standing record by putting on a strong performance against Horoya AC.

Medeama are focused on delivering an outstanding performance to secure a convincing victory on Sunday before travelling to Guinea for the second leg in two weeks.