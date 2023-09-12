CAF Champions League: Medeama to battle Horoya without former captain Vincent Atingah

Ghanaian champions, Medeama SC will be without defender Vincent Atingah Addae for the crucial CAF Champions League game against Guinean giants, Horoya AC.

The 29-year-old announced his departure from the Mauve and Yellow after a two-and-a-half year stay, where he led the Tarkwa-based outfit win the Ghana Premier League.

Atingah's exit comes just five days to the big game, but Medeama are confident of replacing the towering centre-back before Sunday's clash.

The former Hearts of Oak defender has been a consistent member of the team, playing a key role as the team advanced to the second round of the competition.

“It’s got to a point in a man’s career that you’ve got to move on. I leave Medeama with great memories and the club will remain in my hearts,” he told medeamasc.org

“It has been an exciting time in Tarkwa and we take delight in winning the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history.

“To be part of such a monumental feat is great. I wish the club well in the years ahead. Tarkwa will always remain home.

“I want to thank the Club President and his wife, the board, management, colleagues and coaches as well as our fantastic fans for the support and encouragement over the period.”

Medeama will begin the new Ghana Premier League campaign with a game against Accra Lions.