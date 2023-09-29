CAF Champions League: Medeama to hold final training session today in Conakry ahead of Horoya cracker

Medeama will hold its final training session on Friday ahead of the CAF Champions League showdown against Horoya AC, 24 hours later.

The Ghanaian giants travelled to Conakry with a 19-man squad for the match scheduled to take place at the GLC Nongo Stadium.

Coach Evans Augustine Adotey will supervise the mandatory training session at 16:00 GMT (4pm) today before the epic clash on Saturday.

The Mauve and Yellow welcome striker Jonathan Sowah, defender Fatawu Hamidu and winger Derrick Fordjour back into the squad for the crucial tie against the Guinea side.

Midfielder Manuel Mantey and winger Theophilus Anobah are the only notable absentees from the squad having picked up injuries.

They failed to recover in time and did not make the trip to Conakry on Thursday.

The club has it work cut for them as we take a 3-1 advantage into the reverse fixture at the the GLC Nongo Stadium.

The Ghana Premier League champions are aiming to emulate the feat chalked by Berekum Chelsea in 2012 when the former Premier League champions qualified to the group stage of Africa’s elite inter-club competition.