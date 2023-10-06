CAF Champions League: Medeama to learn group stage opponents today

Medeama SC will learn their CAF Champions League group stage opponents today, October 6, 2023, when the draw ceremony takes place in Johannesburg.

The draw will commence at 12:00 GMT, beginning with the CAF Confederation Cup draw, followed by the Champions League draw at 13:00 GMT.

After a competitive preliminary round that began in August, 16 clubs for each competition have now secured their spots in the group stages.

Notable teams such as Al Ahly SC (CAFCL) and USM Alger (CAFCC), the reigning champions, will participate in the draw, along with other renowned African football clubs striving for continental glory this season.

The Ghanaian champions are drawn in Pot 4, which will not be able to face any of the other clubs with which it shares pot: Etoile du Sahel, Jwaneng Galaxy and FC Nouadhibou.

Medeama qualified for the group phase of the competition for the very first time after eliminating Guinean giants Horoya AC in the second preliminary round.

Therefore, the possible opponents for the Yellow and Mauves are:

POT 1. Al Ahly SC Wydad AC Esperance Tunis Mamelodi Sundowns

POT 2. CR Belouizdad Pyramids FC Petro Atletico Simba SC

POT 3. Young Africans SC TP Mazembe Al Hilal SC ASEC Mimosas

POT 4. Etoile du Sahel Jwaneng Galaxy FC Nouadhibou Medeama SC