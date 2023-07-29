CAF Champions League: Medeama to miss defender Nurudeen Abdulai for Remo Stars clash

Ghanaian champions, Medeama SC have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their CAF Champions League clash against Remo Stars of Nigeria.

The Mauve and Yellow will miss dependable defender Nurudeen Abdulai after the centre-back picked an injury at the end of last season.

Nurudeen is struggling with fitness and could be out of the first leg of their Champions League game against Remo Stars.

“Yes, he is out for the first leg, but it seems likely to be more than that game because he is expected to be sideline for two months,” a member of Medeama's communications team told getsportsgh.

Medeama will host Remo Stars on the weekend of August 18-20 before travelling for the second leg in Nigeria.

With experienced defender Ibrahim Yaro leaving the club at the end of the season, Medeama have been left with the task of finding a suitable replace for Abdulai.

Abdulai was one of the revelations of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, playing a pivotal role in Medema's triumph.