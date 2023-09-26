CAF Champions League: Medeama to put domestic trouble behind ahead of Horoya showdwon

Medeama SC are set to put aside their unflattering start of Ghana Premier League title defence to edge out Horoya AC in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round.

The Yellow and Mauves are currently facing a troubling start of their title defence after picking only a point after two matches since the starting on the 2023-24 campaign.

Medeama were held at home to a 2-2 draw in the opening day by Accra Lions FC at the Tarkwa Akoon Park.

They suffered a 2-0 loss to Aduana Stars last Sunday in their second league game of the season.

Nonetheless, the Ghana champions are determined to overcome Guinean giants Horoya AC to secure a place in the CAF Champions League group stage.

Medeama are going into the second leg of the tie with a 3-1 advantage when they played as hosts against Horoya at the Cape Coast Stadium a fortnight ago.

Nana Kofi Babil, Nurudeen Abdulai, and Kofi Asmah gave Medeama a three-goal cushion before Mohammed Lamine Fofana pulled one back for the Matamkas.

They will depart Ghana on Thursday for Guinea for the crucial fixture, which will take place at the Stade General Lansana Conte in Conakry on Saturday, September 30, 2023.