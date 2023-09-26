CAF Champions League: Medeama welcome top stars for Horoya AC showdwon

Medeama SC will be boosted by the return of their top stars ahead of their trip to Guinea to face Horoya AC in their CAF Champions League decider this weekend.

The Ghana champions missed eight of their starters last Sunday when they lost 2-0 to Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League matchday two fixture.

Top marksman Jonathan Sowah, defender Abdul Fatawu Hamidu, Theophilous Anobah, Derrick Fordjour, and Manuel Mantey were all nursing injuries which ruled them out of the game.

Ivorian midfielder Jean Ourega Vital, Kwadwo Amoako, Manuel Mantey, and Nana Kofi Babil, who buried his father over the weekend also missed the match against Aduana.

Ahead of their journey to Guinea, Medeama are strengthened by the availability of the eight players for the crucial continental match.

Medeama are holding a 3-1 advantage from the first leg of the tie, which took place at the Cape Coast Stadium almost a fortnight ago.

Horoya will take on the Yellow and Mauves in the second leg of the second preliminary round for a place in the group stage of the Champions League on Saturday, September 30, at the Stade General Lansana Conte in Conakry.

Medeama are seeking their first-ever group stage appearance in the CAF Champions League.