CAF Champions League: Medeama without Fatawu Hamidu and Theophilus Anobah for Yanga clash due to injury

Medeama SC will face Tanzanian champions Young Africans in the CAF Champions League without duo Abdul Fatawu Hamidu and Theophilous Anobaah.

The two players have been ruled out to the clash scheduled to take place on Friday due to an injury they are presently nursing.

The Yellow and Mauves are seeking a second victory in a row in the competition when they tackle Yanga at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Medeama lost 3-0 to giants Al Ahly SC in their first group game but recovered by beating Algerian side CR Belouizdad in the second match last week in Kumasi.

Hamidu and Anobaah were not involved in last week's match because of their respective injuries and also won't be available to face Yanga this Friday.

Hamidu, the left-back, has been instrumental for the Ghanaian champions as his performances earned him a call-up to the Ghana national team in the last international break.

Anobaah remains one of the experienced players in the Medeama squad, and his availability would have boosted the team's bench on Friday against Yanga.