CAF Champions League:  Medeama’s clash against Yanga holds significant importance in quest for continental glory

Medeama SC are gearing up for a decisive showdown with Yanga in the CAF Champions League, eager to build on their momentum from a 2-1 victory over CR Belouizdad.

The Ghanaian champions welcome back star striker Jonathan Sowah from suspension, bolstering their attacking prowess. Key players like goalkeeper Felix Kyei, and goalscorers Daniel Lomotey and Mamudu Kamaradini are also available, giving Medeama a strong chance to overcome their opponents.

After a difficult start to their campaign with a 3-0 loss to Al Ahly, Medeama is looking to make a statement in their pursuit of a quarter-final spot.

A win against Yanga would go a long way in achieving their goal, and the team is determined to capitalise on their home advantage at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

With a quarter-final berth as their primary target, Medeama knows that winning all three home games and picking up points on the road is crucial.

They believe that accumulating 10 points will be enough to advance further in the competition. The stakes are high, and the team is ready to give their all in the upcoming clash.