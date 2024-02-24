CAF Champions League: Medeama's quarter-final hopes shattered after YANGA thrash CD Belouizdad

Medeama SC's dreams of advancing to the quarter-final of the CAF Champions League ended after Young Africans defeated CD Belouizdad in Tanzania on Saturday.

Twenty-four hours earlier, Medeama had lost to Al Ahly and a draw between Yanga and Belouizdad could have kept the Ghanaian champions in the competition.

Medeama will travel to Algeria in the final game of the group stage with the hopes of placing third after a fairytale CAF Champions League campaign.

Meanwhile, in a one-sided game at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, the host opened the scoring through Yahia Abass in the 43rd minute before Stephane Aziz Ki doubled the advantage a minute after the break.

Zambian striker Kennedy Musonda extended the lead two minutes later before Joseph Gnadou sealed victory with six minutes remaining.

Ghanaian forward Augustine Okrah replaced Maxi Mpia Nzengeli in the 77th minute.

Al Ahly and Young Africans share the top and second places respectively and progress from the group as quarter-finalists.