CAF Champions League: Medeama’s TNA stadium to be commissioned in November, says MP Mireku Duker

Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker, has announced that the TNA stadium, boasting a capacity of 12,000 seats, is set to be commissioned in November, just in time for Medeama's campaign in the CAF Champions League group stage.

Medeama SC recently made history by securing qualification for the group stage of the prestigious tournament after defeating Guinean giants Horoya AC in the final qualifying round.

Duker, who accompanied the team to Conakry for their successful qualification, expressed his excitement during a press conference held on Monday.

He enthusiastically shared the news, saying, "We will be commissioning our stadium also by November ending and we are using this platform to invite you to Tarkwa." He went on to express his faith, stating, "By the grace of God, we shall play our first match of the group stage in Tarkwa."

With the group stage draw scheduled for October 6, Medeama are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to compete against some of the continent's top teams.

The upcoming commissioning of the stadium marks a significant milestone for the club, offering them a state-of-the-art facility to showcase their talent and host international matches in the CAF Champions League.