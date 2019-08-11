CAF Champions League: Mohammed Gargo wins first competitive match as African Stars coach against KCCA

Mohammed Gargo won his first competitive match as head coach of Namibian side African Stars FC in their slim 3-2 win over Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in their CAF Champions League first qualifying round first leg.

The Katutura giants did it the hard way by racing from a goal down when Ivan Kemberipa put the ball into his own net in the seventh minute.

In the 40th minute, Ambrosius Amseb converted a penalty after Peter Magambo handled in the area and the first half ended tied 1-1.

African Stars took the lead in the 71st minute through Youssouf Ibroihim scoring but KCCA equalized on 83 minutes courtesy Patrick Kaddu.

Ibroihim scored his second with a long range effort from outside the area to give African Stars a slim win.

The return leg will be played on 23 August in Kampala.