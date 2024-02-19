CAF Champions League: No major injury concerns as Medeama prepare to battle Al Ahly on Friday

As Medeama SC gears up for a crucial clash against Al Ahly SC in the CAF Champions League on Friday, the team can breathe a sigh of relief as they face the formidable opponent with no major injury concerns.

This news comes as a significant boost for Medeama, allowing them to field a strong and cohesive lineup in their quest for victory.

The absence of key injuries ensures that the team can focus on strategic preparations and fine-tuning their game plan.

Medeama's coaching staff will be pleased to have a full squad at their disposal, providing flexibility in tactics and substitutions throughout the match.

Facing Al Ahly, a powerhouse in African football, presents a formidable challenge.

However, with a fit and ready squad, Medeama aims to showcase their prowess and compete at the highest level.

The fans eagerly anticipate this clash of titans, and the absence of major injuries adds an extra layer of optimism for Medeama supporters as they anticipate a thrilling encounter in the CAF Champions League showdown.

The Yellow and Mauves take on the title holders at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, February 23, 2024.