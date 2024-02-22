CAF Champions League: Poor travelling arrangements by Al Ahly caused their disruption at the airport

On Wednesday, Al Ahly SC reached out to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), seeking a postponement for their upcoming CAF Champions League clash against Medeama SC.

The Egyptian giants, set to face the Ghanaian champions on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, cited travel disruptions in their request.

Notably, Al Ahly encountered issues arising from their own poor travel arrangements.

Originally slated to land at Kotoka International Airport in Accra before connecting to Kumasi, Al Ahly attempted to fly directly to Kumasi upon arriving in Accra on Wednesday afternoon.

However, a lack of parking space at Kumasi Airport thwarted their plans.

Despite extended negotiations with Ghanaian aviation authorities, the team's chartered flight couldn't proceed, as the pilot had exceeded his flight limit.

Efforts to secure a domestic flight to Kumasi proved unsuccessful, forcing the team to spend the night in Accra.

Anticipated to land in Kumasi by 10 am on Thursday, Al Ahly plans to train at the Baba Yara Stadium later that evening.

The fixture against Medeama SC remains scheduled for Friday, February 23, 2024, with kick-off at 16:00 GMT.