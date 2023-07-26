CAF Champions League: Preparation is what matters - Medeama SC coach Evans Adotey

Medeama SC coach Augustine Evans Adotey believes his squad can impress in the upcoming CAF Champions League if they prepare adequately.

Despite starting poorly last season, The Tarkwa-based revived themselves and eventually won the Ghana Premier League for the first time while securing their place in the CAF Champions League.

They will now face Nigerian side Remo Stars in the opening round of the competition, and Adotey feels his club has what it takes to win the two-leg match.

According to the experienced coach, the team will need to intensify preparations which would eventually reflect in their performances.

“The technical team, playing body, and management were all looking forward to the draw and it has finally been revealed which is good. We are preparing for the first leg which will be played in Ghana. It doesn’t matter where the first match will be played. It is going to be tough but preparation is what matters now,” he told Peace FM.

“So many factors will count in the preparations including our consistency. In the latter part of last season, our lineup was consistent which reflected in our results both on home grounds and on that road so we are expecting exactly that.”

Medeama SC will be competing in CAF inter-club tournaments for the third time, having previously competed in the Confederation Cup in 2014 and 2016.