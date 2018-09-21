CAF Champions League: Primeiro de Agosto draw 1-1 at Lubumbashi to eliminate TP Mazembe

TP Mazembe drew 1-1 with C.D Primeiro de Agosto in the 2018 CAF Champions League quarter-final second-leg match at the Stade TP Mazembe in DR Congo on Friday.

As a result, Angola's Agosto progressed to the semi-finals after winning the tie on the away goals rule after a 1-1 draw on aggregate, while DR Congolese giants Mazembe bowed out of the competition.

The Ravens dominated the match from the start and they managed to break the deadlock through Jackson Mulenga just 12 minutes into the encounter.

Christian Koffi set-up DR Congolese forward Muleka, who beat Agosto goalkeeper Toni to make it 1-0 to Mazembe much to the delight of the home crowd.

The hosts looked dangerous every time they pushed forward with Ben Malango leading the Ravens attack with Nathan Sinkala pulling the strings in the midfield.

It should have been 2-0 to Mazembe in the 23rd minute after Malango wa sent through on goal and he found himself in a one-on-one situation with Toni.

The 32-year-old shot-stopper pulled off a great save to deny the DR Congolese marksman as the Ravens look to double their lead.

D’Agosto were awarded a free-kick in a promising area in the 35th minute following a good move by the visitors.

Mongo Bokamba then stepped up and he unleashed a thunderous effort which beat Mazembe goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo to make it 1-1 for Agosto.

The hosts were presented with a glorious opportunity to restore their lead when they were awarded a penalty just before the half-time break.

However, Toni produced a good save to deny Malango from the spot-kick to ensure that the first-half ended with Mazembe and Agosto locked at 1-1.

The Ravens were awarded another penalty two minutes into the second-half after Agosto captain Dany was adjudged to have handled the ball.

Toni produced another good save to deny the hosts from the spot-kick as he pushed away Tresor Mputu's effort - stunning the home crowd into silence.

Mazembe head coach Pamphile Mihayo Kazembe decide to introduce Glody Likonza as the hosts looked to restore their lead.

Agosto were dangerous from set-pieces and Bokamba forced Gbohouo into a great finger-tipping save with 11 minutes left on the clock.

The momentum was with Mazembe in the closing stages of the game as they looked to snatch a late winning goal.

Agosto were able to contain Mazembe until Algerian match referee Mehdi Abid Charef blew the half-time whistle and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

As a result, Agosto will now take on the winner between Tunisian champions Esperance de Tunis and Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia in the semi-finals.