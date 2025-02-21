CAF Champions League quarter-final draw: Al Ahly to face Al Hilal

The knockout phase of the 2024/25 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League is set following the quarter-final and semi-final draws held on Thursday, February 20, in Doha, Qatar.

The draw, conducted live from beIN SPORTS studios, has produced four intriguing quarter-final matchups, with Africa’s elite clubs battling for a place in the semi-finals.

Defending champions Al Ahly SC of Egypt, aiming for a historic third consecutive title, will face Sudan’s Al Hilal SC in a high-stakes clash. Despite finishing as group runners-up, Al Ahly remain a formidable force. Al Hilal, who played home matches in Mauritania due to conflict in Sudan, topped their group and will rely on their solid defence under coach Florent Ibengé.

Egypt’s Pyramids FC, known for their attacking firepower, will take on Moroccan giants AS FAR. Pyramids netted 14 goals in the group stage, the joint-highest tally, while AS FAR, under Portuguese coach Alexandre Santos, went unbeaten.

A heavyweight battle awaits as South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns face Esperance Sportive de Tunis. Sundowns, the 2016 champions, seek to break their semi-final jinx, while four-time winners Esperance, led by Romanian coach Laurențiu Reghecampf, will look to build on their group-topping form.

The final quarter-final tie pits Algeria’s MC Alger, who conceded just two goals in the group stage, against South African side Orlando Pirates. Pirates, the 1995 champions, topped their group and aim for their first semi-final appearance since 2013. MC Alger, under Tunisian coach Khaled Ben Yahia, boasts the tournament’s best defence.

The semi-final draw has also been confirmed, with the winner of the Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Esperance tie set to face either Al Ahly or Al Hilal. The other semi-final will feature the winner of MC Alger vs. Orlando Pirates against the victor of Pyramids vs. AS FAR.

CAF Champions League Quarter-Finals Fixtures

First Leg – Monday, April 1

🔹 Al Ahly SC (EGY) vs. Al Hilal SC (SDN)

🔹 Pyramids FC (EGY) vs. AS FAR (MAR)

🔹 Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) vs. Esperance Sportive de Tunis (TUN)

🔹 MC Alger (ALG) vs. Orlando Pirates (RSA)

Second Leg – Monday, April 8

🔹 Al Hilal SC (SDN) vs. Al Ahly SC (EGY)

🔹 AS FAR (MAR) vs. Pyramids FC (EGY)

🔹 Esperance Sportive de Tunis (TUN) vs. Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)

🔹 Orlando Pirates (RSA) vs. MC Alger (ALG)

The battle for continental glory is heating up, with Africa’s best clubs set to deliver thrilling action on the road to the final in June.