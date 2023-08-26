CAF Champions League: Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede confident of victory against Medeama

Remo Stars coach, Daniel Ogunmoded is hopeful of securing qualification to the next stage of the CAF Champions League against Ghana's Medeama SC.

The Ghanaian champions arrived in Nigeria on Saturday and will face the Sky Blues at the Remo Stars stadium in Ikenne on Sunday.

Medeama SC lead the tie 1-0 from the first leg and need at least a draw to progress to the next stage, where they will face Guinean giants AC Horoya.

However, Ogunmodede believes his side are prepared to end Medeama's African adventure in the CAF Champions League.

“Our goal is simple to qualify for the next round of the CAF Champions League,” he told the club’s media.

“The players understand what is at stake and we are all working towards achieving it.”

The Mauve and Yellow will train at the Remo Stars stadium on Saturday afternoon before meeting the press later today.