CAF Champions League: Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede opens up ahead of Medeama clash

Head coach of Nigeria club Remo Stars, Daniel Ogunmodede, has tagged his team as the underdogs ahead of their CAF Champions League clash against Ghanaian champions Medeama SC.

The Nigerian Premier League side were drawn against the Tarkwa-based club in the preliminary stage of the elite club competition, with the winner set to face Guinean giants AC Horoya.

According to Ogunmodede, he has little knowledge about Medema, but the fact that they are Ghanaian champions makes them a threat.

"For now, we are yet to get vital information about Medeama SC, all we have now is that they’re privately owned like us and imagine them taking all big teams in Ghana to the cleaners and are a force to be reckoned with," he told Remo Star's media.

"Unfortunately we don’t have much information and we look like an underdog to them already," he added.

Despite claiming his team remains the underdog in the clash, Ogumnodede believes travelling to Ghana first provides them with the advantage.

"For sure, it should be an added advantage for us going to Ghana first and the experience we’ve had from the CAF Confederation Cup last season should also help put us in the right frame of mind," he continued.

Medeama will host Remo Stars on the weekend of August 18-20 before travelling to Nigeria for the second leg.