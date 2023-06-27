CAF Champions League: Rose Linnet Osei-Bonsu leads Ticketing, Safety, and Security Sub-Committee for Medeama's campaign

Medeama SC have appointed Rose Linnet Osei-Bonsu, the club's vice president, as the chairperson of a seven-member Ticketing, Safety, and Security sub-committee for their upcoming CAF Champions League campaign.

Osei-Bonsu, an outstanding top official within the club, will be responsible for overseeing the ticketing operations in preparation for the impending international assignment.

Assisting Osei-Bonsu on the committee are Samuel Sackey, Vincent Danquah, Nelson Agyapong, Richard Kwabena Boison, David Nii Nortey, and Dr Aseti Mark Wepare. Together, they will oversee the ticketing, safety, and security functions to ensure a smooth and well-organized experience for fans and participants.

Medeama SC, having secured the Premier League title, will represent Ghana in the upcoming edition of the CAF Champions League.

As the club embark on this continental journey, the Ticketing, Safety, and Security sub-committee will play a vital role in managing ticket sales, ensuring the safety of all attendees, and maintaining security protocols throughout the matches.

With Rose Linnet Osei-Bonsu leading the committee, Medeama aims to provide fans with a seamless ticketing process, ensuring accessibility and convenience for supporters eager to witness the team's matches in the CAF Champions League.

Additionally, the sub-committee will prioritize safety measures to create a secure environment for all attendees, while implementing necessary security protocols to safeguard the integrity of the competition.