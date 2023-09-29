CAF Champions League: Second Preliminary Round Match Preview - Horoya AC vs. Medeama SC

Ghana champions Medeama SC are seeking qualification to the group stage of the CAF Champions League in their first attempt.

The Yellow and Mauves are presently holding a 3-1 advantage against Guinean giants Horoya AC from the first leg of the second preliminary round of the competition.

Goals from Nana Kofi Babil, Nurudeen Abdulai, and Kofi Asmah ensured Medeama beat Horoya at the Cape Coast Stadium a fortnight ago.

Medeama have jetted out to Guinea for the return leg of the tie, where they aim to complete their group stage qualification mission despite a difficult start to the new Ghana Premier League campaign.

They are boosted by the return of seven of their starters, who missed the league match against Aduana Stars last weekend.

Talisman Jonathan Sowah, Kwadwo Amoako, Babil, Derrick Fordjour, Abdul Fatawu Hamidu, and Ivorian import Jean Ourega Vital are available for the fixture.

Horoya, a consistent side in the competition, are looking to make the group stage for the sixth time in the last seven years as they host Medeama in Conakry on Saturday afternoon.

The Matamkas are keen on overturning the 3-1 deficit to their favour to secure a place in this season's Champions League group phase.

The match will take place at the Stade General Lansana Conte in Nongo, Conakry, with the kickoff set for 16:00 GMT

Horoya will be missing the services of defender Ibrahima Aminata Conde, following his red card in the first leg.

However, they are expected to welcome Ghanaian-born Burkinabe striker Ocansey Mandela to face Medeama in Saturday's encounter.