CAF Champions League: Selection headache for Evans Adotey as Jonathan Sowah returns against Yanga

Coach Evans Adotey will be spoilt with options upfront following the return of Jonathan Sowah.

The Black Stars forward has recovered from a knock that kept him out of the match against CD Beloizdad last Friday.

However, he is expected to make the team for the game against Young Africans in Kumasi tomorrow.

This leaves coach Adotey with a huge decision to make, as he choses between Daniel Lomotey and Joshua Agyemang to partner Sowah.

Lomotey scored as Medeama came from a goal down to beat the Algerian giants and secire their maiden group stage win.

Sowah has been the club's live wire in the CAF Champions League.

The Mauve and Yellow are hoping to make it back-to-back wins in Group D, as they chase a quarter-final berth.

The Tarkwa-based club are currently tied on second place with Belouizdad and are just a point behind leaders Al Ahly.