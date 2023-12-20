CAF Champions League: Shocking Medeama concede similar goal against Yanga in less than two weeks

In a striking case of dÃ©jÃ vu, Medeama experienced a sense of haunting familiarity as Yanga SC replicated a similar goal to the one scored barely two weeks ago, ultimately thrashing the Ghanaian champions 3-0 in the CAF Champions League encounter.

The first goal of the match was eerily reminiscent of Yanga's previous encounter with Medeama in Kumasi. Ivorian Pacome Zouzoua, the architect behind the dÃ©jÃ vu moment, reproduced his earlier feat by picking up the ball from midfield, running uncontested through the midfield, and delivering a well-placed shot past the goalkeeper. Just as in the first leg, Zouzoua's seamless run left no room for a tough challenge, allowing him to slot the ball home effortlessly.

The replicated goal served as a catalyst for Yanga, propelling them to a convincing victory, despite a missed penalty by Medeama's Jonathan Sowah, who was later sent off during the match.

Following this resounding win, Yanga has climbed to the second position in Group D with five points, level with leaders Al Ahly, who have also accrued five points but have played one game less.

Medeama now find themselves in third place with four points, on par with Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, who also have a game in hand.

The originally scheduled clash between Al Ahly and Belouizdad in Cairo has been postponed due to Al Ahly's involvement in the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia, introducing further complexity to the dynamics of Group D in the CAF Champions League.

As Yanga revels in their success, Medeama face the challenge of regrouping and strategizing for the upcoming crucial matches in their bid for advancement in the tournament.