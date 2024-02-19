CAF Champions League: Top Medeama defender Nurudeen Abdulai fit to face Al Ahly on Friday

Medeama SC defensive prowess receives a significant boost as top defender Nurudeen Abdulai is declared fit to face Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League this Friday in Kumasi.

Abdulai had been sidelined due to a shoulder injury sustained during the clash against Young Africans, keeping him out of action in subsequent matches.

However, the resilient defender has successfully completed his recovery and is back in full training.

Known for his commanding presence at the back, Abdulai's return adds a crucial element to Medeama's defensive stability.

His absence was felt in previous encounters, but the team can now count on his experience and skill as they gear up to face the formidable Al Ahly.

The timing of his return is pivotal, providing the squad with a boost in confidence as they aim to navigate the challenges of the Champions League.

With Abdulai's fitness confirmed, the Medeama faithful can anticipate a strengthened backline ready to thwart the attacking prowess of Al Ahly.

As the team prepares for the upcoming clash, Abdulai's return stands as a testament to both his individual tenacity and the collective determination of the squad.

Abdulai failed to make the cut for Ghana's final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire due to the injury he was nursing.