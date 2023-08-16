CAF Champions League: "We are ready for Remo Stars"- Medeama Communications Director Patrick Akoto

Communications Director of Medeama SC, Patrick Akoto, remains confident ahead of their CAF Champions League clash against Remo Stars of Nigeria on Sunday.

The Ghanaian champions will welcome Remo Stars to the Cape Coast stadium for the first -leg of their preliminary stage encounter.

Ahead of Sunday's game, Mr Akoto stated that the rivalry between the two countries will play have an influence on the match.

"Its a much talked about match here in Ghana and so we look forward to welcoming our brothers from Nigeria to Cape Coast as we flag it out in the first leg. We are looking forward to a good encounter against Remo Stars and the people of Ghana are very excited about it and I think since the draw came up, the major talking points and disagreement on social media has been about Ghana qualifying to the World Cup at the expense of Nigeria and Nigerians wanting their revenge through the Inter-club competition but at the end of the day, 11 players will be on the pitch," he told nigeriasoccernet.com.

Medeama have made changes to the team that won their first-ever Ghana Premier League, adding more experience to their squad for the Africa's elite competition.

"We made some few alteration to our teams because the season has ended, some players had to leave, some have to come in. So we are very confident about the team and we are hopeful that we will get the conditioning of the team right," continued Akoto.

"We have been monitoring Remo Stars and their recent high profile competition that they are playing. We've been watching some of the games, very solid team, great team, they are composed and we are certain that the two team will sell-out an exciting game at the Cape Coast Stadium. We are hopeful for the best on Sunday."