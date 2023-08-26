CAF Champions League: "We were unlucky to lose in Ghana"- Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede

Remo Stars coach, Daniel Ogunmodede remains confident ahead of the second-leg of the CAF Champions League game against Medeama SC.

The runners-up from the Nigerian Premier League host the Ghanaian champions on Sunday at the Remo Stars stadium in Ikenne.

Having lost the first leg 1-0 in Cape Coast, the head coach of Remo Stars believes they can overturn the result and progress to the second round of the competition.

"We were not happy leaving Ghana with a lost, we were very unlucky on that day. Like I said earlier, we played a team that are the champions of Ghana. A private-owned club, same West African region and for me they are delight to watch," he said in the pre-match presser.

"They were so determined to get what they wanted and to some extent they did, at least winning and in football it was not the best result for us.

"The least we could have done was leave with a draw. They had a good start especially in the first 15 minutes but we found our feet after 15 minutes."

The winner of the match on aggregate will face AC Horoya of Guinea in the second round.

Watch full presser below: