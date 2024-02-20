CAF Champions League: We will shock Ghanaians by beating Al Ahly - Medeama President

Medeama President Moses Armah is boastful ahead of their must-win match against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League on Friday.

The Ghanaian champions look to bounce back after their 3-0 defeat against Young Africans in their last game.

A win against Ahly would mean they reignite their hopes of securing qualification to the quarter-finals.

The Yellow and Mauves chief believes this current crop can draw inspiration from the 2015 win over then continental giants TP Mazembe in CAF Confederation Cup.

Armah said on Akoma FM, “Medeama is going all out. This game means a lot to us, we did it in 2015 against TP Mazembe at Essipong, so repeating it won't be difficult.”

“This Friday, we will shock Ghanaians by defeating Al Ahly and secure a qualification in Algeria.”

“I won't predict a win, but we will seek it through all positive means; all we need is the support of all Ghanaians.”

“I have a very big package for the players if they win on Friday, I can't disclose the bonus, but it's bigger than what the FA proposed to the Black Stars, and I know they the players) need more, and this boosts my confidence in winning against Medeama.”

Medeama have won four points from four games and are rooted at the bottom of the group while Al Ahly, reigning African champions, lead the pack with six points but are closely followed by CR Belouizdad and Young Africans both on five points respectively.