CAF Champions League: Yanga head coach Miguel Angel Gamondi excited after emphatic victory over Medeama

Young Africans SC head coach Miguel Angel Gamondi is overly elated for his side's emphatic victory over Medeama SC in the CAF Champions League on Wednesday.

The Tanzanian champions revived their chances of advancing to the next round of the competition after overcoming the Ghanaian side in Dar es Salam.

Yanga recorded a deserving 3-0 triumph over the Ghanaian champions to move up to second on the Group D with five points in four games.

Ivorian midfielder PaÃ§ome Zouzoua opened the scoring of the match after 33 minutes with a brilliant effort before Kennedy Musonda and Mudathir Yahya added the other goals in the second half.

Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah missed a penalty kick early in the second half and was sent off a few minutes to full-time.

"It was one of the best games we have played this campaign. We analyzed our game and played real football in all aspects," Gamondi said in the post-match press conference.

"We have given our fans happiness, and that’s what football is all about. I told the players to believe as we searched for a win today. I’m more than happy for the answers today."

The remainder of the group matches will take place after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire, starting next month.