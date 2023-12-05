CAF Champions League: Young Africans arrive in Kumasi for showdown against Medeama

Tanzanian champions Young Africans SC have arrived in Kumasi for their upcoming match in the CAF Champions League this Friday against Medeama SC.

Yanga touched down at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Tuesday afternoon and immediately connected to Kumasi.

The Tanzanian Citizens have had their first training at the Dichemso AstroTurf, a suburb in Kumasi at around 19:00 GMT.

Yanga are chasing their first win in the CAF Champions League group stage, having lost to CR Belouizdad and drew Al Ahly SC in their first two games.

The crunchy fixture will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday with the kickoff set for 16:00 GMT.

A second delegation of the Yanga contingent is expected to arrive on Thursday, which includes the club's vice president Arafat Haji.

Former Bechem United and Ghana Premier League striker Hafiz Wontah Konkoni travelled with the team to face Medeama on Friday.

The team will have their official training at the match venue on Thursday evening at the same time as the kickoff time.