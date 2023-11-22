CAF Champions League: Zimbabwe star Kudakwashe Mahachi travels with Medeama to Cairo for Al Ahly showdown

Zimbabwe international forward Kudakwashe Mahachi is in contention to make his first appearance for Medeama SC in the CAF Champions League against Al Ahly SC.

The 30-year-old left winger has been named in the 21-man squad list travelling to Egypt for the Champions League group stage opening match.

The Ghana Premier League champions will depart the country on Wednesday for Egypt to face the title holders over the weekend.

Al Ahly will host the Yellow and Mauves at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday, November 25, 2023, with kickoff set for 19:00 GMT

Mahachi made his debut for Medeama when they beat Legon Cities FC in the Ghana Premier League at the El Wak Stadium in Accra on November 5.

He is yet to make an appearance for Medeama in the Champions League despite arriving before the preliminary round, where they eliminated Remo Stars and Horoya AC.

Mahachi has previously played six matches in the Champions League during his time at South African giants Orlando Pirates in the 2018-19 season.

His experience will be required by Augustine Evans Adotey's side against the Egyptian giants in Saturday's encounter.