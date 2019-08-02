CAF CL: Asante Kotoko departs to Nigeria on August 8

Asante Kotoko Communications Director Kennedy Boakye-Ansah has disclosed that the team will depart to Nigeria on August 8, 2019 ahead of the first leg Champions League game against Kano Pillars of Nigeria.

The Porcupine Warriors have been preparing ahead of the game as they have engaged in two friendly games against International clubs.

Kotoko defeated Rahimo club of Burkina Faso by 2-1 in the first leg and drew against Ivorian club Societe Ominisports in the second game.

The team is expected to pitch camp in Accra and continue preparations ahead of the game on August 10 in Kano.

"The team will depart to Nigeria on Thursday to continue our preparations ahead of our game against kano Pillars", Kennedy Boakye-Ansah told AshhFM.

He also urged the supporters to be patient with the team as they will see an improved side against Kano Pillars.

"Our supporters will see an improved performance in the team in Nigeria in our game against Kano Pillars"