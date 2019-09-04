CAF Champions League: Asante Kotoko duo Augustine Okrah and Jordan Opoku cleared to face Etoile du Sahel

Jordan Opoku and Augustine Okrah will be available for selection in Asante Kotoko’s upcoming game against Etoile du Sahel as the duo have been cleared by the Confederation of African Football.

The duo missed the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League against Kano Pillars due to issues with their registration.

According to reports, CAF has given the Porcupine Warriors the green light to make them available for selection in their next game.

Okrah, who was recently signed by the club will get the opportunity to make his debut in Africa with the Porcupine Warriors when they play against Etoile Sportive du Sahel.

Kotoko will welcome the Tunisian side to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on September 15 and play the second leg in a fort-night.