CAF CL: Asante Kotoko players rewarded $1000 each as winning bonus after Kano Pillars game

Players of Asante Kotoko, have received $1,000 each as winning bonus after their impressive performance against Kano Pillars of Nigeria in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

Asante Kotoko eliminated Kano Pillars on both legs by (4-3) aggregate to reach the first round.

According to a report by Kumasi-based radio station Oyerepa FM, each player will take home $1,000

The Porcupine Warriors will face Etoile Sportive du Sahel in the first round of the Champions League with the first leg scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium next month.

The players stand to get $1,500 in the next round against Etoile Sportive du Sahel