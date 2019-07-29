CAF CL: Asante Kotoko set to pitch camp in Accra ahead of Kano Pillars clash

Asante Kotoko management member Edmund Ackah has revealed that the team will pitch camp in Accra ahead of their CAF Champions League first leg preliminary match against Kano Pillars of Nigeria.

The game is scheduled for August 10, 2019 to be played at the Pillars Sports Stadium in Kano.

Speaking on Asempa FM Sports Morning show, Edmund Ackah indicated that the Porcupine Warriors will move to Accra in order to get access to an Astro-turf for their training sessions.

Ghanasoccernet.com understands that the game will be played on an Astro-turf thus their reason to move to the capital.

Asante Kotoko is likely to use the Asamoah Gyan Sports Complex when they arrive in Accra for their training sessions.

The Porcupine Warriors will take on Ivorian side SOA in a friendly game on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as part of preparations ahead of the game.