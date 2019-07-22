CAF CL: Asante Kotoko to play Kano Pillars on August 10

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko will take on Kano Pillars of Nigeria in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminaries on Saturday August 10, 2019, Ghanasoccernet.com can confirm.

The Porcupine Warriors were drawn against the Nigerian club in the preliminaries on Sunday.

Kotoko will play away in the first leg and play the reverse fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on the weekend of 23-25 August, 2019.

The Porcupine Warriors made the money zone of the CAF Confederation Cup in the 2018-19 season and have set a target to reach the money zone of the CAF Champions League this season.

Kotoko have augmented their squad with 11 new signings ahead of the campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated Burkinabe club Rahimo in an international friendly on Sunday by 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as part of preparations.