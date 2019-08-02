CAF CL: Asante Kotoko to train on Astro-turf at Asamoah Gyan Sports complex ahead of Kano-Pillars clash

Asante Kotoko will move their training camp to the capital as they prepare ahead of the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminaries against Kano Pillars of Nigeria on August 10.

The decision to move the camp to Accra as disclosed by Communication Director of the club Kennedy Boakye-Ansah is to have access to an Astro-turf as the game against Kano Pillars will be played on an artificial turf.

According to him, the team will train at the Accra Academy Sports complex when they move to Accra for some days before they depart to Nigeria.

"As part of our preparations ahead of our 1st leg game in the CAF Champions league,the team will move to Accra Academy sports complex and train for some days on an Astro turf because the game would be played on an Astro turf", he told AshhFM

The Porcupine Warriors will leave depart from Ghana on August 8, 2019.