CAF CL: Kotoko under more pressure than Kano Pillars- Ibrahim Iddrisu

Kano Pillars goalkeeper Ibrahim Iddrisu has been speaking ahead of the team’s second leg encounter against Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko in the CAF Champions League match to be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on August 25

According to the Pillars goalkeeper his team is under no pressure ahead of the game as they lead on aggregate.

"We are currently camping at Kaduna and preparing for the match in Kumasi against Kotoko. I was surprised when I saw the Kotoko line up in the first leg,they did well and such is football.

“We did not like the scoreline (3-2) because we didn't expect them to even score a goal here, but that is football. For now we are not under any pressure because we are leading for now, if you want someone who is under pressure for then that is Kotoko”, he told Fox FM

Ibrahim Iddrisu also disclosed that officials of the team are set to meet the team on Wednesday to disclose their winning bonus to them.

We are camping and the officials will come today (Wednesday) to meet with us, we are just working as professionals with just our winning bonuses in mind, if anything else will come up regarding additional money, that depends on the officials.

Kano Pillars won the first leg 3-2 at the Sannie Abacha Sports Stadium a week ago and will need a draw or win to progress to the next round.