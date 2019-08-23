CAF CL: Nigerian side Kano Pillars arrive for Kotoko clash

Nigerian side Kano Pillars have arrived in Ghana for the second leg clash of their CAF Champions League game against Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.

The Kano based club touched down in Accra on Friday morning and will proceed to Kumasi, where the game will be played.

Immediately they arrive in Kumasi, the team will train at the Opoku Ware school park.

They will then train at the Baba Yaro Stadium on Saturday for the game on Sunday.

The Aiteo Cup will lead the tie 3-2 after the first leg in Nigeria at the Saani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

A draw or big win will see Kano Pillars through to the next stage with a 2-1 win enough for Kotoko to go through.

The winner on aggregate scoreline will play the winner of the game between Haifa FC and Etoile Du Sahel.